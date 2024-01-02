en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Collision in Newark, Delaware Claims Life of Woman

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Fatal Collision in Newark, Delaware Claims Life of Woman

A grim scene unfolded in Newark, Delaware, last night as a fatal collision resulted in the death of a woman. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the 700 Block of South Old Baltimore Pike. Marking a tragic end to the day, the driver involved in the accident remained at the scene, awaiting the arrival of law enforcement officials.

Investigation Underway

The Delaware State Police have undertaken the task of piecing together the details of the fatal crash. As the night turned into the early hours of the morning, the area on Old Baltimore Pike near Route 72 became the focus of intense scrutiny. The objective: to understand the circumstances that resulted in the life of a 63-year-old woman being cut short.

Details of the Collision

The fatal collision involved a 2020 Jeep Compass, driven by a 28-year-old woman, who remained unharmed. The victim, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, with the identity of the deceased woman yet to be disclosed. For about three hours, the roadway bore silent testimony to the tragic incident as it was closed for the ongoing investigation.

Call for Witnesses

In their quest to piece together the events leading up to the fatal crash, the Delaware State Police have called for any witnesses to come forward. The hope is that additional perspectives may shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident, leading to a clearer understanding of this unfortunate event. As the investigation continues, further details are expected to be released by the officials.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Highway 14 Crash Claims Four Lives, Community Rallies to Support Victims' Families

By Dil Bar Irshad

North Carolina Man Killed in Vintage Truck Crash in South Carolina

By Shivani Chauhan

Stranded Sailboat on Jacksonville Beach Begins Removal Process

By BNN Correspondents

Doctor Couple's Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expressway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Minor Injured in New Year's Evening Shooting in Baton Rouge ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Minor Injured in New Year's Evening Shooting in Baton Rouge ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tofield Results in Fatality and Severe Injury

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tofield Results in Fatality and Severe Injury
New Year’s Eve Car Accident Near Worcester: Driver Self-extricates from Overturned Vehicle

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Car Accident Near Worcester: Driver Self-extricates from Overturned Vehicle
Stray Bullet mars New Year’s Eve Celebration in Texas: A Wake-up Call Against Celebratory Gunfire

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Stray Bullet mars New Year's Eve Celebration in Texas: A Wake-up Call Against Celebratory Gunfire
Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report

By Quadri Adejumo

Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
43 seconds
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
1 min
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
1 min
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
1 min
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
1 min
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
1 min
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
1 min
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
1 min
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia
1 min
Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
21 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
25 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
28 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
36 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app