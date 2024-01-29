Fatal Collision Follows Police Chase in London: IOPC Launches Investigation

In a tragic turn of events, a motorcyclist lost his life after a collision with a Range Rover on the A3 near Putney Common, Wandsworth, London. The incident occurred in the early hours of a Monday when the Range Rover, which had failed to stop for police, instigating a high-speed chase, collided with the motorbike and overturned. The rider was declared dead on the scene, while the driver of the Range Rover suffered non-serious injuries.

A Police Chase Ends in Fatality

The chain of events started around 12:30 am when the Range Rover driver did not comply with a police stop, triggering a pursuit. The chase ended catastrophically when the Range Rover and the motorbike collided, resulting in the rider's death.

The Aftermath and Investigation

After the collision, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was promptly informed and arrived at the scene. The law enforcement watchdog also attended the police post-incident procedure to gather information. Traffic chaos ensued as the A3 remained closed in both directions between Robin Hood Way and Roehampton Lane.

An Independent Investigation into the Incident

An independent investigation was declared by the IOPC at 5:49 am. The investigation is still in its early stages as they work diligently to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The IOPC extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased rider and everyone affected by this unfortunate incident.