Accidents

Fatal Collision between Double-decker Bus and Taxi in Hong Kong Claims Two Lives

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Fatal Collision between Double-decker Bus and Taxi in Hong Kong Claims Two Lives

A dreadful accident marked the evening of Sunday in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, where a deadly collision between a double-decker bus and a taxi claimed one life and injured two others. The incident was reported to the authorities promptly at 9.25 pm. The taxi was seen traveling northbound on Fleming Road, which collided with a Citybus double-decker bus moving eastbound at the intersection with Harbour Road.

Details of the Accident

The taxi, driven by a 33-year-old woman, was carrying two passengers – a 59-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman. Unfortunately, both passengers succumbed to their injuries in separate hospitals. The male passenger was declared dead at Queen Mary Hospital, while the female passenger died at Ruttonjee Hospital. The taxi driver, however, survived the crash with minor injuries and was treated at Ruttonjee Hospital.

Investigations Underway

The police have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident. The taxi driver is currently under arrest and is being probed for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving. The specifics of the injuries sustained by the victims or the exact cause of the collision are yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

Statement from Citybus

Citybus, the operator of the double-decker bus involved in the accident, stated that the bus was not operating a route at the time of the incident and was devoid of any passengers. The bus driver emerged unscathed from the mishap. The company extended their condolences to the victims and pledged full support to the ongoing investigation.

Accidents
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

