Accidents

Fatal Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Raises Aviation Safety Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
At Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, a catastrophic collision occurred between a Japanese coast guard plane and a Japan Airlines passenger jet, resulting in the loss of five lives aboard the coast guard plane. The Airbus A350, operated by Japan Airlines and carrying 379 passengers and crew, had been given clearance to land. In contrast, the smaller coast guard plane was instructed to hold short of the runway. Despite this, the coast guard plane ended up on the runway, leading to the fatal collision and subsequent fireball.

The Question of Permission

One of the major points of contention following the crash centers around the captain of the coast guard plane, who stated that he had received permission to take off – a claim contradicted by a transcript of communications released by officials. In an industry where precise communication can mean the difference between life and death, this discrepancy has raised serious questions and concerns. Coast guard officials have refrained from speculating on the captain’s potential misunderstanding of instructions, indicating that there may have been other communications not captured in the transcript.

Out-of-Service Runway Lights

Complicating the situation further is the fact that the stop-bar lights at the runway intersections, which indicate if a runway is clear, had been out of service since late December. This information was included in a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) circulated among pilots. However, the impact this might have had on the tragic accident remains unclear.

A Growing Concern: Ground Incidents

This collision is part of a broader pattern of ground incidents that have become a significant safety concern, especially as the aviation industry recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigations continue at the crash site on Haneda Airport’s runway C, with footage showing the destroyed coast guard plane and the burnt remains of the Airbus A350. The coast guard plane had been on a mission to deliver emergency aid for victims of a recent earthquake in northwestern Japan when the accident occurred.

The passengers and crew aboard the JAL flight survived the incident, thanks to their calm and orderly evacuation, following safety procedures to the letter. This incident underscores the importance of safety culture and training in averting major disasters in aviation, and serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks posed by ground incidents.

Accidents
