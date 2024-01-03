en English
Accidents

Fatal Christmas Eve Car Crash in Bloomfield Township: Alcohol Suspected

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:49 pm EST
Fatal Christmas Eve Car Crash in Bloomfield Township: Alcohol Suspected

A fatal car crash that occurred on Christmas Eve in Bloomfield Township has cast a dark shadow over the festive season. The collision, which happened at the intersection of W Square Lake Road and Lahser Road, involved a 2017 Ford and a 2019 Motor Coach. The 53-year-old Ford driver, a resident of Clarkston, succumbed to serious injuries a week later, on December 31. The Motor Coach, operated by a 37-year-old individual from Detroit, carried two passengers who sustained non-critical injuries. As the Bloomfield Township Police Department delves deeper into the incident, initial findings suggest that alcohol may have been one of the contributing factors.

Unveiling the Tragic Incident

The collision happened around 7 p.m. on December 24. The Ford, driven by the 53-year-old individual, sustained significant damage. The driver was urgently transported to the hospital due to serious injuries. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the individual unfortunately passed away a week later on New Year’s Eve, turning the event into a poignant reminder of the potential consequences of reckless driving.

Impact on the Motor Coach and its Occupants

The Motor Coach, carrying two passengers at the time of the accident, was also affected. Although the injuries of the passengers were deemed non-critical, they were nonetheless taken to the hospital for treatment. After receiving the necessary medical attention, they have since been discharged. The condition of the 37-year-old Motor Coach operator has not been detailed, but there have been no reports of critical injuries.

Investigation Continues Amidst Suspicions of Alcohol Involvement

The Bloomfield Township Police Department continues to investigate the incident, with suspicions of alcohol involvement looming. As they work towards a definitive conclusion, they are appealing to the public for assistance. Witnesses or those with relevant information are urged to come forward, potentially playing a crucial role in understanding the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Accidents United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

