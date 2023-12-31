Fatal Christmas Day Collision Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Man on Shetland

An 84-year-old man, Harry Johnson from Bixter, met with a tragic end following a two-vehicle collision on Christmas Day on Shetland’s A791 road, marking a somber note on the festive day. The accident took a deadly turn when Mr. Johnson’s grey Volkswagen Golf collided with a blue Volkswagen Sharan around 16:10. The aftermath of this unfortunate incident left Mr. Johnson with critical injuries, leading to his death at Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Details of the Incident

In addition to the life lost, a 39-year-old woman, who was operating the blue Volkswagen Sharan, got injured in the incident. She was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. The collision between the two vehicles, which resulted in a catastrophic twist of fate, has left a deep impact on the lives of those involved and the local community as a whole.

Police Investigation and Appeal

Following the incident, Police Scotland has launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash. Sergeant Ally Mackay, representing the authorities, expressed condolences to Mr. Johnson’s family and friends, acknowledging the immense grief they must be facing at this challenging time. As part of their investigative efforts, the police have made an appeal for witnesses of the collision or anyone who might have seen the two vehicles prior to the incident to step forward. They are particularly interested in dashcam footage that could shed light on the fateful events of the day.

Unrelated Incidents in Scotland

