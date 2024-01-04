Fatal Car Crash Shakes Detroit on New Year’s Day: Drunken Driving Alleged

Tragedy struck Detroit in the early hours of the New Year as a car crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Dylan Bradford and left a 35-year-old Inkster man injured. The incident, which occurred at the intersection of Hayes and Young streets, involved a tow truck that was on the scene to assist with the victims’ vehicles. De-L Alekshay-Makalo Wesley, 49, of Eastpointe, who stands accused of causing the fatal crash, allegedly collided with the tow truck, propelling it into Bradford and the tow truck driver.

Charges and Arraignment

Wesley faces charges including reckless driving causing death, and operating while intoxicated, causing death and serious injury. Following the incident, Wesley was arraigned in the hospital, with a $100,000 cash bond issued against him. Upon posting bond, he is to be placed under house arrest with GPS and alcohol tether monitoring.

Prosecutor’s Remarks

Prosecutor Kym Worthy highlighted the role of alcohol in the crash, describing the incident as both tragic and unsurprising. This stark reminder of the deadly consequences of drunk driving has cast a somber tone over the New Year in Detroit.

Upcoming Court Proceedings

A probable cause conference for the case has been scheduled for January 12 in the 36th District Court. This will provide an opportunity for the court to scrutinize the evidence against Wesley and determine whether there is sufficient cause to proceed with a trial.

Meanwhile, the community mourns the loss of Dylan Bradford and hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured tow truck driver. The incident serves as a grave reminder of the need for responsible driving at all times, particularly during holiday celebrations when incidents of intoxication are unfortunately more frequent.