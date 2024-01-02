en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Car Crash on Thames Coast Road Raises Holiday Road Toll to 17

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Fatal Car Crash on Thames Coast Road Raises Holiday Road Toll to 17

In the silent hours of Tuesday morning, a fatal incident unfolded on the Thames Coast Road, south of Kereta, marking a somber note to the start of the New Year. A car, the only participant in this tragic event, collided with a power pole around 3:25 am and subsequently found its final resting place in the nearby waters off Russek Road. A once bustling part of State Highway 25 was rendered eerily quiet for numerous hours to facilitate the swift and efficient response of emergency services, and to allow for a thorough investigation into the cause of this tragic event.

Unveiling the Details

The incident, a grim addition to the Christmas/New Year road toll, resulted in the 17th death during the holiday period. State Highway 25, a major artery of transportation, remained closed for several hours, leaving travelers with no detour options. Those needing to travel to or from Coromandel were instructed to divert their route via Whitianga.

Seeking Witnesses

The Police Serious Crash Unit, entrusted with unraveling the circumstances of the crash, has initiated an intensive investigation. They have issued a plea to the public, urging anyone with information to step forward. In their pursuit of truth, they have provided a contact number, 105, and a file number, P057287229, as a point of reference for potential witnesses.

Ripple Effect of the Incident

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, the incident serves as a stark reminder of road safety. It adds to the grim tally of the holiday period road toll, raising it to a total of 17 deaths. The news of the crash has sent shock waves throughout the community, casting a long shadow over the festive cheer.

0
Accidents New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Auckland Dirt Bike Riders Arrested after Dangerous Outing

By Mazhar Abbas

Shark Sighting at Mount Maunganui Beach Sends Swimmers into Panic

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Kenyan Police Recover Body of Man Suspected to Have Been Lion Attack Victim While Riding Motorcycle

By Nitish Verma

Deadly Earthquake in Central Japan Highlights Seismic Vulnerability

By BNN Correspondents

Teenager Dies in New Year's Day Three-Vehicle Crash in West Dorset ...
@Accidents · 11 mins
Teenager Dies in New Year's Day Three-Vehicle Crash in West Dorset ...
heart comment 0
Dallas Zoo Euthanizes 15-Year-Old Giraffe Ferrell Following Tragic Accident

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Dallas Zoo Euthanizes 15-Year-Old Giraffe Ferrell Following Tragic Accident
Perth Family Mourns the Loss of Two Young Children in New Zealand Farm Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Perth Family Mourns the Loss of Two Young Children in New Zealand Farm Accident
Florida Man’s ‘Dirt Angel’ Evasion After Car Crash Ends in Arrest

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Florida Man's 'Dirt Angel' Evasion After Car Crash Ends in Arrest
Fortescue Metals Group’s Rail Operations Hit by Major Derailment in Pilbara

By Geeta Pillai

Fortescue Metals Group's Rail Operations Hit by Major Derailment in Pilbara
Latest Headlines
World News
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
46 seconds
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
The Growing Concern: Impact of STIs on Pregnancy Outcomes
59 seconds
The Growing Concern: Impact of STIs on Pregnancy Outcomes
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
1 min
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi
1 min
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi
Precious Achiuwa: A Homecoming Trade to the New York Knicks
1 min
Precious Achiuwa: A Homecoming Trade to the New York Knicks
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
2 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
2 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
Lee Kang In and Lee Naeun: A Blossoming Romance or Just Friendship?
2 mins
Lee Kang In and Lee Naeun: A Blossoming Romance or Just Friendship?
Groundbreaking Institute for Assisted Reproductive Technology Launched by Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru
2 mins
Groundbreaking Institute for Assisted Reproductive Technology Launched by Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
26 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
32 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
34 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
42 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app