Fatal Car Crash on Thames Coast Road Raises Holiday Road Toll to 17

In the silent hours of Tuesday morning, a fatal incident unfolded on the Thames Coast Road, south of Kereta, marking a somber note to the start of the New Year. A car, the only participant in this tragic event, collided with a power pole around 3:25 am and subsequently found its final resting place in the nearby waters off Russek Road. A once bustling part of State Highway 25 was rendered eerily quiet for numerous hours to facilitate the swift and efficient response of emergency services, and to allow for a thorough investigation into the cause of this tragic event.

Unveiling the Details

The incident, a grim addition to the Christmas/New Year road toll, resulted in the 17th death during the holiday period. State Highway 25, a major artery of transportation, remained closed for several hours, leaving travelers with no detour options. Those needing to travel to or from Coromandel were instructed to divert their route via Whitianga.

Seeking Witnesses

The Police Serious Crash Unit, entrusted with unraveling the circumstances of the crash, has initiated an intensive investigation. They have issued a plea to the public, urging anyone with information to step forward. In their pursuit of truth, they have provided a contact number, 105, and a file number, P057287229, as a point of reference for potential witnesses.

Ripple Effect of the Incident

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, the incident serves as a stark reminder of road safety. It adds to the grim tally of the holiday period road toll, raising it to a total of 17 deaths. The news of the crash has sent shock waves throughout the community, casting a long shadow over the festive cheer.