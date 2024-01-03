Fatal Car Crash in Swindon Leads to One Death and Three Arrests

In a tragic turn of events, a car crash on Tuesday night at the Commonhead roundabout near Junction 15 of the M4 in Swindon resulted in the death of a young individual and minor injuries to three others. The collision involved a Vauxhall Astra and followed a police pursuit, adding a layer of complexity to the incident.

Arrests Following the Incident

Wiltshire Police have disclosed that following initial inquiries, they arrested a male in his 20s on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Two females in their 20s were also taken into custody, suspected of taking a vehicle without consent. The three individuals arrested remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Police Pursuit Preceded the Crash

The police force confirmed that the incident occurred after a police chase. The pursuit, coupled with the resulting fatal accident, led to Wiltshire Police referring themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for an independent investigation. This initiative is a standard procedure when an incident of this nature occurs following police contact.

Impact on Local Traffic

The fatal collision led to the closure of the A419 in both directions between the A4259 and M4 junction 15. The M4 J15 exit slip road was also closed, leading to long diversions for northbound and southbound traffic. The road is expected to remain closed until at least midday for a collision investigation, significantly impacting local traffic.

In conclusion, the tragic accident in Swindon has left a young individual dead, three people arrested, and a community grappling with the aftermath. With the IOPC stepping in for an independent investigation due to the prior police contact, the incident’s full circumstances will hopefully come to light soon.