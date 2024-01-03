en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Car Crash in Swindon Leads to One Death and Three Arrests

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Fatal Car Crash in Swindon Leads to One Death and Three Arrests

In a tragic turn of events, a car crash on Tuesday night at the Commonhead roundabout near Junction 15 of the M4 in Swindon resulted in the death of a young individual and minor injuries to three others. The collision involved a Vauxhall Astra and followed a police pursuit, adding a layer of complexity to the incident.

Arrests Following the Incident

Wiltshire Police have disclosed that following initial inquiries, they arrested a male in his 20s on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Two females in their 20s were also taken into custody, suspected of taking a vehicle without consent. The three individuals arrested remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Police Pursuit Preceded the Crash

The police force confirmed that the incident occurred after a police chase. The pursuit, coupled with the resulting fatal accident, led to Wiltshire Police referring themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for an independent investigation. This initiative is a standard procedure when an incident of this nature occurs following police contact.

Impact on Local Traffic

The fatal collision led to the closure of the A419 in both directions between the A4259 and M4 junction 15. The M4 J15 exit slip road was also closed, leading to long diversions for northbound and southbound traffic. The road is expected to remain closed until at least midday for a collision investigation, significantly impacting local traffic.

In conclusion, the tragic accident in Swindon has left a young individual dead, three people arrested, and a community grappling with the aftermath. With the IOPC stepping in for an independent investigation due to the prior police contact, the incident’s full circumstances will hopefully come to light soon.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Heroic Rescue in Xianyang: Officer and Lake Manager Save Woman from Frozen Lake

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Car Crash Following Police Pursuit in Swindon Leads to Arrests and Independent Investigation

By Israel Ojoko

Teenager Dies in Car Crash Amid Police Pursuit near Swindon

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pedestrian Martin Romero Fatally Struck by Vehicle in South Los Angeles

By BNN Correspondents

Emergency Landing at HAL Airport: A Display of Skill and Preparedness ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
Emergency Landing at HAL Airport: A Display of Skill and Preparedness ...
heart comment 0
Operation Lightning: Unmarked Police Car Leads to Drug Recovery and Arrest

By Mazhar Abbas

Operation Lightning: Unmarked Police Car Leads to Drug Recovery and Arrest
Tragic Jet Ski Accident Claims Woman’s Life on Samara River

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Jet Ski Accident Claims Woman's Life on Samara River
Travis Kelce Talks Past Mistakes, Luxury Cars, and Football Focus

By Salman Khan

Travis Kelce Talks Past Mistakes, Luxury Cars, and Football Focus
Pedestrian Fatality on Artesia Freeway Prompts Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Pedestrian Fatality on Artesia Freeway Prompts Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
20 seconds
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
28 seconds
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
45 seconds
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
1 min
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
1 min
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Set to Exhibit Innovative Diagnostic Platform at CES 2024
2 mins
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Set to Exhibit Innovative Diagnostic Platform at CES 2024
Arsenal's Urgent Need for a Winger: The Struggle and the Strategy
2 mins
Arsenal's Urgent Need for a Winger: The Struggle and the Strategy
Chamari Athapaththu Among Top Contenders for ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
2 mins
Chamari Athapaththu Among Top Contenders for ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
3 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
3 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
13 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
54 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app