Accidents

Fatal Car Crash Following Police Pursuit in Swindon Leads to Arrests and Independent Investigation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Fatal Car Crash Following Police Pursuit in Swindon Leads to Arrests and Independent Investigation

In a harrowing incident on Tuesday night, a car crash resulted in the death of a young boy, following a police pursuit on the outskirts of Swindon.

The involved vehicle, a Vauxhall Astra, lost control and crashed on the Commonhead roundabout of the A419, close to Junction 15 of the M4. The collision led to minor injuries for three other occupants, who were subsequently taken into custody.

Arrests Following the Incident

Wiltshire Police confirmed the arrest of a male in his 20s on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Additionally, two females, also in their 20s, were detained on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. All three individuals are currently being held in custody.

Police Pursuit Prior to the Accident

Intriguingly, the tragic incident occurred after a police chase. This detail has prompted Wiltshire Police to initiate a self-referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A thorough and independent investigation is set to take place to delve deeper into the circumstances that led to this tragedy. The IOPC will examine the actions of the police in the lead-up to the incident.

Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

The IOPC is appealing to the public for assistance, requesting any witnesses of the incident or those with dashcam footage to come forward. This evidence will be crucial in establishing a detailed timeline of events and comprehending the precise factors that contributed to the fatal accident.

Meanwhile, the A419 southbound from the Commonhead roundabout to the M4 remains closed, causing motorists to seek alternative routes.

Accidents Law United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

