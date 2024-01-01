Fatal Car Crash Adds to Holiday Road Toll, NZTA Advises Rerouting

In the early hours of the morning, a fatal car crash occurred on State Highway 25 south of Keret, adding to the sobering tally of 17 deaths on New Zealand roads during the holiday road toll period. A vehicle disastrously struck a power pole before plummeting into the water near Russek Rd, resulting in one fatality.

Authorities were alerted to the tragic incident just before 3:30 am. The severity of the crash led to the closure of SH25 for several hours. With no available detours, the incident caused significant disruption for travelers heading to and from Coromandel who had to reroute via Whitianga. The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) advised delaying travel or taking an alternative route via SH25A.

Road Reopened After Seven Hours

The Serious Crash Unit embarked on a thorough investigation of the crash site, keeping the road closed for over seven hours post-collision. By around 10 am the road was finally reopened, allowing for the resumption of regular traffic.

Adding to the grim road toll, a fatality occurred the previous day on SH30 at Okataina, east of Rotorua. The crash resulted in one death and minor injuries for two others. Authorities have called for witnesses or those with information, including dash cam footage, to assist with their ongoing investigation.