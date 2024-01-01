en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Car Crash Adds to Holiday Road Toll, NZTA Advises Rerouting

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Fatal Car Crash Adds to Holiday Road Toll, NZTA Advises Rerouting

In the early hours of the morning, a fatal car crash occurred on State Highway 25 south of Keret, adding to the sobering tally of 17 deaths on New Zealand roads during the holiday road toll period. A vehicle disastrously struck a power pole before plummeting into the water near Russek Rd, resulting in one fatality.

Authorities were alerted to the tragic incident just before 3:30 am. The severity of the crash led to the closure of SH25 for several hours. With no available detours, the incident caused significant disruption for travelers heading to and from Coromandel who had to reroute via Whitianga. The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) advised delaying travel or taking an alternative route via SH25A.

Road Reopened After Seven Hours

The Serious Crash Unit embarked on a thorough investigation of the crash site, keeping the road closed for over seven hours post-collision. By around 10 am the road was finally reopened, allowing for the resumption of regular traffic.

Adding to the grim road toll, a fatality occurred the previous day on SH30 at Okataina, east of Rotorua. The crash resulted in one death and minor injuries for two others. Authorities have called for witnesses or those with information, including dash cam footage, to assist with their ongoing investigation.

0
Accidents New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Early Morning Two-Car Collision Disrupts Tranquility in St Michael, Barbados

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Gridlock Grips Goolwa Beach: Holiday Traffic Chaos in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Fireworks Mishap Claims Life on Treasure Island

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Train Collision Sparks Concern Over Transportation Safety in Bindarrah

By Geeta Pillai

Sea World Helicopter Crash: A Year Later, International Experts Probe ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Sea World Helicopter Crash: A Year Later, International Experts Probe ...
heart comment 0
TikTok Tragedy: Unintended Consequences of Viral Culture in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

TikTok Tragedy: Unintended Consequences of Viral Culture in Pakistan
Teenager Tragically Killed in New Year’s Day Collision in West Dorset

By BNN Correspondents

Teenager Tragically Killed in New Year's Day Collision in West Dorset
A Grim Day on India’s Roads: Surge in Fatal Accidents Sparks Safety Concerns

By Rafia Tasleem

A Grim Day on India's Roads: Surge in Fatal Accidents Sparks Safety Concerns
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident

By Salman Khan

Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
30 seconds
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
2 mins
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
2 mins
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
4 mins
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
7 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
8 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
9 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
9 mins
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
9 mins
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app