Fatal Car Crash Rocks Babylon; Investigation Launched

In the early hours of Sunday, January 28, a horrific car accident occurred on the Southern State Parkway in Babylon, New York. A 2015 Infiniti Q50, moving in the center lane while nearing exit 35, collided with a 2015 Jeep Compass from behind. The aftermath of this fatal crash led to the closure of all westbound lanes for over five hours, causing a major disruption to the morning commute.

A Deadly Impact

The collision sent the Infiniti careening off the road where it struck a tree, resulting in the fatalities of both the driver and the sole passenger. The victims' identities are being held as their families have not yet been informed. Meanwhile, the Jeep was hurled spinning into the center concrete barrier before it finally stopped in the left lane. Its driver was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were thankfully non-life-threatening.

Investigation Underway

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction Unit have taken up the onus of investigating the accident. The westbound traffic had to be diverted onto exit 36 toward North Lindenhurst. However, by 11 a.m., all lanes had reopened, easing the traffic situation. The authorities are now seeking witnesses or individuals with any information about the accident to come forward and contact them at the provided phone number.

Accident Echoes in the City

The incident, which has sent shockwaves throughout the city, is still ongoing. The residents of Babylon, as well as the rest of New York, await further information and updates on this tragic accident that cost two lives. The city mourns the loss while simultaneously hoping to extract lessons from this tragedy to avoid such incidents in the future.