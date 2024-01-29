Fatal Car Accident in Okashandja Village Claims Seven Lives

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal car collision occurred last Friday at Okashandja village near Ondangwa, in the Oshana region, claiming the lives of seven individuals. The harrowing accident involved two vehicles: a white Toyota pick-up, steered by 66-year-old David Tomas from Ekwatambwa, and a white Toyota Rush, driven by 46-year-old Aina Angaleni Iita from Oshakati.

Accident Leads to Multiple Fatalities

The collision is reported to have occurred when Tomas, driving towards Uukwiyuushona, lost control of his vehicle, resulting in a head-on crash with Iita's vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction. Unfortunately, Tomas succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Among the deceased were Jacob Petrus (73), Teodor Akwaake (67), Leena Lukas, Immanuel Johannes (35), and Toivo Nadhipite Amupolo (21), with the identity of the seventh person yet to be confirmed.

Survivors and their Conditions

Survivor Aina Angaleni Iita, the driver of the Toyota Rush, sustained fractures to her arm and legs. She was promptly rushed to Onandjokwe State Hospital for treatment. Also involved in this calamity were passengers Sakaria Nafuka (39), Tomas Sakaria (20), and Festus Kondjeni (36) from the pickup, along with Daniel Kateta (41) from the Toyota Rush. Two of these individuals are currently in a critical condition, and the rest are reported to be stable.

Investigations Ongoing

Despite both vehicles being officially declared as roadworthy and the drivers in possession of valid licenses, the cause of the accident remains under investigation by the local police. The gravel road between Ondangwa and Uukwiyuushona, where the accident took place, is now a site of profound sorrow and loss for the local community.