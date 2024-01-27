Fatal Car Accident in Lebanon: One Dead, Two Injured

Friday morning, in the quiet town of Lebanon, a chilling event unfolded on Milton Mills Road. At approximately 10:20 am, a severe car accident claimed one life and left two others injured. The vehicle involved was a 2007 Dodge Durango, manned by 46-year-old Jason Cilley from Acton. In a tragic turn of events, Cilley lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, crash down an embankment, and collide with a tree.

Victims and Rescue Operation

The impact of the crash proved fatal for 76-year-old Billie Laferte from Farmington, New Hampshire. Laferte was trapped inside the vehicle, her life hanging in the balance as emergency services raced against the clock. The Lebanon Fire Department worked tirelessly for over an hour and a half to extricate Laferte from the wreckage. Despite their valiant efforts, Laferte succumbed to her injuries after being transported to Southern Maine Health Care.

The other occupants of the vehicle, Cilley and 43-year-old Michelle Harvey, were more fortunate. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene before being released.

Investigation Underway

In the wake of this tragic incident, questions linger. The cause of the crash remains uncertain, and the York County Sheriff's Office is expected to launch an investigation into the circumstances. As they piece together the events leading up to the collision, the hope is that such information may prevent similar accidents in the future. Meanwhile, the community mourns the loss of Billie Laferte, a stark reminder of the fragility of life.