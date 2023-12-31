en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Bus-Car Collision on N-V Highway Claims Life, Injures 17

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:59 am EST
Fatal Bus-Car Collision on N-V Highway Claims Life, Injures 17

A fatal traffic accident transpired on the N-V highway in Talavera de la Reina, Toledo, on Saturday, in which a passenger bus and a car collided head-on. The smash-up resulted in the tragic death of a 32-year-old car driver and injured 17 bus passengers. The accident, occurring at kilometer 110 of the N-V, prompted the closure of the road until 1:30 am the following day as emergency services responded.

Unraveling the Tragic Incident

The bus, which was on the Madrid-Talavera line at the time, suffered a head-on collision with a car. The impact was so severe that the car driver became trapped in the vehicle, necessitating extrication. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 32-year-old could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. This harrowing information was provided by the 112 emergency and emergency service of Castilla-La Mancha.

(Read Also: Deadly Multi-Vehicle Pile-up in Turkey’s Sakarya Province: 10 Dead, 57 Injured)

Collateral Damage

The collision didn’t just claim a life, it also resulted in minor injuries to 17 passengers aboard the bus. These individuals were rushed to nearby medical facilities for prompt attention. Moreover, the incident caused significant traffic delays in the region, with the road closed for several hours to facilitate the rescue operation and subsequent investigation.

(Read Also: High-Speed Collision in Rybinsk Highlights Road Safety Concerns)

Searching for Answers

Authorities are now probing the cause of the accident, seeking answers to the tragedy that unfolded on the N-V highway. The investigation aims to ascertain the series of events leading up to the crash, with a particular focus on factors such as speed, distraction, and possible mechanical failures. Meanwhile, the region mourns the loss of a life and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

Read More

0
Accidents Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scripps Institute Develops RiboTAC Molecule for Parkinson's Disease Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Lion Attack at Shimba Hills National Reserve Underscores Human-Wildlife Conflict

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Eve in Bengaluru: Traffic Police Crackdown on Drunk Driving Amidst Reports of Accidents

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Crowding Chaos at Toronto's Union Station

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Former Nurse Heroically Rescues Woman After New Year's Day Vehicular A ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Former Nurse Heroically Rescues Woman After New Year's Day Vehicular A ...
heart comment 0
Pedestrian Accident in Luqa, Malta Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

By Nimrah Khatoon

Pedestrian Accident in Luqa, Malta Leaves Woman Seriously Injured
Red Velvet Lights Up New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Taguig

By BNN Correspondents

Red Velvet Lights Up New Year's Eve Celebrations in Taguig
Tragic Collision Between Motorcyclist and Stray Dog Stresses Need for Road Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Collision Between Motorcyclist and Stray Dog Stresses Need for Road Safety
Montreal Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Man Charged, Community Mourns

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Montreal Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Man Charged, Community Mourns
Latest Headlines
World News
Wangphu Community Demands Better Governance, Calls for Government Intervention
23 seconds
Wangphu Community Demands Better Governance, Calls for Government Intervention
Taiwan Urged to Support 'Peaceful Reunification' with China
14 mins
Taiwan Urged to Support 'Peaceful Reunification' with China
Lifestyle Changes: Key to Managing Prediabetes and Preventing Type 2 Diabetes
24 mins
Lifestyle Changes: Key to Managing Prediabetes and Preventing Type 2 Diabetes
Darwin Nunez: A Struggle for Form Despite Liverpool's Victory
27 mins
Darwin Nunez: A Struggle for Form Despite Liverpool's Victory
Healthcare in 2024: Innovations and Challenges
29 mins
Healthcare in 2024: Innovations and Challenges
Uganda Welcomes Ghana's Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024
30 mins
Uganda Welcomes Ghana's Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: Navigating Legal Hurdles and Political Uncertainties
30 mins
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: Navigating Legal Hurdles and Political Uncertainties
The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After
30 mins
The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
33 mins
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
45 mins
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
7 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
7 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
7 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
7 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
8 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
8 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app