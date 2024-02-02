Fatal Bicycle Crash in Fort Lauderdale Raises Questions on Road Safety

Fort Lauderdale was awakened by a tragic incident early Thursday morning when a bicyclist was fatally struck by a car on the city's Seventh Avenue bridge. The victim, identified as William Wedzik, was hit just before 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Southwest 7 Avenue, painting a bleak picture for the city's morning rush hour.

Immediate Response to the Incident

Upon receiving reports of a traffic crash involving a bicyclist and a car, Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue were immediately dispatched to the site. Unfortunately, their arrival painted a grim scene: Wedzik's life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver's Initial Departure Raises Questions

In a shocking twist, the driver of the black Mazda involved in the tragic crash initially fled the scene. The driver's actions, however, were not long-lived, as he returned a few hours later. The driver's initial departure from the site of the crash has raised questions, adding a layer of mystery to the incident.

Community Reeling from the Tragedy

Carolyn Larke, a friend of the victim, expressed her grief and outrage over the incident. She remembered Wedzik as a loving family man and a great friend. She openly questioned the driver's initial departure from the crash site and criticized the lack of safety for cyclists in the city. According to her, drivers often fail to slow down or acknowledge the presence of cyclists on the road, creating a hazardous environment.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department's traffic homicide investigators have taken over the investigation. The Seventh Avenue bridge, where the accident took place, was temporarily closed for investigation, affecting local marine and vehicle traffic. While the bridge is now operating again, the city is left grappling with the loss of life and questioning the safety of its roads for cyclists.