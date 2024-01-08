en English
Accidents

Fatal Autorickshaw Accident in Odisha’s Koraput District: One Dead, One Injured

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Fatal Autorickshaw Accident in Odisha’s Koraput District: One Dead, One Injured

A tragic night-time road accident in Koraput district, Odisha, has resulted in the death of one person and left another critically injured. The unfortunate incident occurred when an autorickshaw slipped off the road near Lugum village in the Lamtaput block, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall ten feet off the road.

Deceased Identified as Local Villager

The deceased has been identified as Sada Shisa from Lugum village, who was returning home after selling a local herb at the market. The impact of the accident was such that it led to the instant death of Shisa, while another passenger in the autorickshaw suffered grave injuries.

Police Initiate Investigation

Upon receiving the news of the accident, the Lamtaput police swiftly reached the spot. The law enforcement officers recovered the body for post-mortem and have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident. The quest to unravel the exact circumstances and causes leading to the accident is underway, with the police leaving no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this incident.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

