Fatal Autorickshaw Accident in Odisha’s Koraput District: One Dead, One Injured

A tragic night-time road accident in Koraput district, Odisha, has resulted in the death of one person and left another critically injured. The unfortunate incident occurred when an autorickshaw slipped off the road near Lugum village in the Lamtaput block, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall ten feet off the road.

Deceased Identified as Local Villager

The deceased has been identified as Sada Shisa from Lugum village, who was returning home after selling a local herb at the market. The impact of the accident was such that it led to the instant death of Shisa, while another passenger in the autorickshaw suffered grave injuries.

Police Initiate Investigation

Upon receiving the news of the accident, the Lamtaput police swiftly reached the spot. The law enforcement officers recovered the body for post-mortem and have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident. The quest to unravel the exact circumstances and causes leading to the accident is underway, with the police leaving no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this incident.