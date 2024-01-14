en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Magee, Mississippi

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST
Fatal Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Magee, Mississippi

In a grim turn of events, a fatal accidental shooting unfolded in the serene neighborhood of Magee, Mississippi, taking the life of Mitchell Page. The incident occurred at SASE Apartments on Raleigh Drive around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, leaving the community in shock and sorrow.

An Unfortunate Playtime Tragedy

According to the Magee Police Department, the victim, Mitchell Page, was found dead on the scene, sustaining a single gunshot wound. Tragically, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly present with Page at the time of the shooting. The police reveal that the two were engrossed in play with the gun when it unexpectedly discharged, leading to Page’s untimely demise.

The Investigation Ensues

In the wake of the accident, the Magee police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. The details surrounding the incident are still being pieced together, with the authorities working tirelessly to shed light on the unfortunate circumstance. The presence of the 14-year-old at the scene of the crime and his involvement with the fatal discharge of the gun are under careful scrutiny.

The Aftermath of the Incident

Following the incident, the Magee police intend to turn over the case to the District Attorney’s office for an exhaustive review. This comprehensive examination aims to ascertain the complete picture of the event, ensuring every detail is taken into account. As the community grapples with this tragic event, questions arise about firearm safety and the dire consequences of its neglect. Mitchell Page’s untimely death serves as a stark reminder of the perils of unregulated access to firearms, particularly in the hands of minors.

0
Accidents United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
13 seconds ago
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
In a grim start to the year, Florida’s Brightline high-speed train is under scrutiny by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) following two fatal crashes at the same railroad crossing in Melbourne. The accidents, which resulted in three deaths, occurred on the train’s route between Miami and Orlando. The NTSB is anticipated to issue a
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
Queen's Funeral Rehearsal: A Comedy of Errors
20 mins ago
Queen's Funeral Rehearsal: A Comedy of Errors
ANA Flight Returns to Tokyo due to Cockpit Window Crack; No Injuries Reported
22 mins ago
ANA Flight Returns to Tokyo due to Cockpit Window Crack; No Injuries Reported
78-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision Near Table Mountain Casino
21 seconds ago
78-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision Near Table Mountain Casino
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
7 mins ago
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
Miraculous Escape as Van Crashes into Nairne Home
10 mins ago
Miraculous Escape as Van Crashes into Nairne Home
Latest Headlines
World News
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
7 seconds
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
25 seconds
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
26 seconds
University of Southampton Challenges Universal Application of CBTp
Calorie Reduction Efforts by Major Food Companies Stalled, Indicates Study
27 seconds
Calorie Reduction Efforts by Major Food Companies Stalled, Indicates Study
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
29 seconds
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
35 seconds
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
Public Opinion Polls Shed Light on Political Landscape
39 seconds
Public Opinion Polls Shed Light on Political Landscape
BYU Clinches First Big 12 Win, Defeating UCF 63-58
39 seconds
BYU Clinches First Big 12 Win, Defeating UCF 63-58
Aminuddin Harun to Receive Highest Accolade on Yang Di-Pertuan Besar's 76th Birthday
43 seconds
Aminuddin Harun to Receive Highest Accolade on Yang Di-Pertuan Besar's 76th Birthday
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app