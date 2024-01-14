Fatal Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Magee, Mississippi

In a grim turn of events, a fatal accidental shooting unfolded in the serene neighborhood of Magee, Mississippi, taking the life of Mitchell Page. The incident occurred at SASE Apartments on Raleigh Drive around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, leaving the community in shock and sorrow.

An Unfortunate Playtime Tragedy

According to the Magee Police Department, the victim, Mitchell Page, was found dead on the scene, sustaining a single gunshot wound. Tragically, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly present with Page at the time of the shooting. The police reveal that the two were engrossed in play with the gun when it unexpectedly discharged, leading to Page’s untimely demise.

The Investigation Ensues

In the wake of the accident, the Magee police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. The details surrounding the incident are still being pieced together, with the authorities working tirelessly to shed light on the unfortunate circumstance. The presence of the 14-year-old at the scene of the crime and his involvement with the fatal discharge of the gun are under careful scrutiny.

The Aftermath of the Incident

Following the incident, the Magee police intend to turn over the case to the District Attorney’s office for an exhaustive review. This comprehensive examination aims to ascertain the complete picture of the event, ensuring every detail is taken into account. As the community grapples with this tragic event, questions arise about firearm safety and the dire consequences of its neglect. Mitchell Page’s untimely death serves as a stark reminder of the perils of unregulated access to firearms, particularly in the hands of minors.