Fatal Accident Involving Convoy of Ghana’s Second Lady Highlights Road Safety Concerns

A fatal road accident unfolded on January 13, 2024, at Ohene-Nkwanta near Nobewam, off the Kumasi-Accra highway, involving the convoy of Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia. The tragic incident claimed the life of one of her bodyguards, shedding light on the perils that public figures and their security details face while on the road.

Details of the Accident

As the convoy traveled to the Ashanti region, a sprinter bus collided with two vehicles within the convoy, leading to the fatality. The collision involved two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Mercedes Benz car, and the Sprinter Benz bus. Of the eight individuals involved in the accident, four sustained severe injuries. Amid the chaos, it was confirmed that Mrs. Bawumia escaped unscathed and was reported to be doing well.

Investigations Underway

Following the crash, investigations were launched to ascertain the cause of the incident. The Second Lady was not present at the time of the accident, and the eight victims, suffering from varying degrees of injuries, were rushed for medical treatment. Authorities are actively working with the Vice-President’s office to gather relevant details and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Risk to Public Figures and the Need for Road Safety Measures

The incident has drawn significant attention, highlighting the risks associated with road travel for public figures and their security entourages. This tragic occurrence may spark discussions on road safety measures for official convoys, and the need for robust protocols to protect those serving in the line of duty.