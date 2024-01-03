en English
Accidents

Fatal Accident at Lowe’s: Safety Oversight Leads to Employee Death

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Fatal Accident at Lowe’s: Safety Oversight Leads to Employee Death

On April 23, a typical workday turned deadly at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center on Richmond Avenue in Staunton, Virginia. Steven Houff, a 54-year-old employee, was restocking items on an elevated shelf when approximately two dozen 15-foot-long melamine boards dislodged and fell onto him. Struck from a height of eight feet, Houff suffered fatal head injuries, including severe fractures and lacerations.

A Safety Oversight

The accident, as tragic as it was preventable, has sparked a thorough investigation by the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH). According to their report, a crucial safety measure was overlooked. Houff, while stationed high on the shelf, was not using a safety cable designed to prevent the very accident that claimed his life. This safety chain, a standard requirement in elevated work situations, was not in place at the time of the accident.

Company Responsibility

VOSH has since cited Lowe’s for a ‘serious’ safety violation. The home improvement giant, who prides itself on its commitment to employee safety, now finds itself under scrutiny for its lapse in safety protocol. Consequently, the company has been slapped with a fine of $14,270. Despite the citation, Lowe’s is contesting the charge, arguing their case before the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry. As of now, the case remains open and under deliberation.

Remembering Steven Houff

Amid the ongoing legal wrangling, a community is grieving the loss of a dedicated worker and a respected member of society. Houff had a long and distinguished career with the Virginia Department of Corrections before joining Lowe’s. A veteran corrections officer, he served for 32 years, rising through the ranks to attain the position of lieutenant. His sudden and untimely demise has left a void that will be hard to fill.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

