Accidents

Farm Safety Leader Urges Caution After Recent Quad Bike Accidents

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:55 am EST
Farm Safety Leader Urges Caution After Recent Quad Bike Accidents

Tragedy has befallen New Zealand’s North Island following three fatal quad bike accidents in the past week. The series of unfortunate events began with Louise Quinn, a 39-year-old Hamilton resident, who tragically lost her life in a quad bike accident in Marokopa, Waikato. The circumstances surrounding her untimely demise are still under police investigation.

Quad Bike Tragedy Unfolds in Peria

In a separate incident in Peria, east of Kaitaia, a quad bike carrying six passengers took a deadly tumble into a flooded swimming hole in the Waikainga Stream. Four of the bike’s occupants managed to escape the wreckage with minor to moderate injuries. However, two others were not as fortunate. They went missing immediately after the accident and have since been found, adding to the death toll.

Rural Safety Experts Urge Caution

These heartbreaking incidents have brought to light the dangerous nature of quad bikes, particularly when operated by inexperienced users. Colin Glass, a director of the rural safety organization Safer Farms, highlighted quad bike incidents as one of the leading preventable causes of death on New Zealand farms. He urged users to exercise extreme caution when handling these powerful machines, reinforcing that most quad bikes are designed for single-person use only.

Voices from the Past Echo Warnings

Andrew Fleming, a farmer who became paraplegic following a quad bike accident over two decades ago, echoed Glass’s sentiments. He emphasized the importance of understanding the capabilities and limitations of these vehicles, particularly when navigating challenging terrains and in adverse weather conditions.

Accidents New Zealand Safety
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

