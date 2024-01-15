en English
Accidents

Family Wiped Out in Tragic Road Accident in Chamarajanagar

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Family Wiped Out in Tragic Road Accident in Chamarajanagar

In a horrific incident that unfolded on a seemingly ordinary Monday morning, a family of four from Kollegal Palya village, Chamarajanagar, met with a fatal accident while on their way to the market. The family was out shopping for clothes for the upcoming Sankranti festival when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding four-wheeler near Jinakanahalli. The intensity of the crash claimed the lives of three family members on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries later in the hospital.

Identifying the Victims

The family was identified as Santosh (32), his wife Sowmya (28), their son Abhi (9), and daughter Nithya Sakshi (4). The heartbreaking tragedy struck as the family was joyfully preparing for the Sankranti festivities, turning a time of celebration into one of mourning. Santosh, Sowmya, and Nithya Sakshi were declared dead on arrival, while Abhi fought bravely but eventually lost his battle at the hospital.

Community’s Response

The devastating incident has sent ripples of sorrow throughout the region. The local community, still grappling with the shock, is mourning the untimely demise of the family. The tragedy has highlighted the urgent need for stricter road safety measures and adherence to traffic rules in the area.

Investigation Underway

Local law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the four-wheeler was speeding at the time of the incident. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Accidents India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

