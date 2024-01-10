en English
Accidents

Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform

Philip Udall, a British father, is set to receive a $100 million (£78 million) settlement following the tragic death of his son, Jonathan Udall, in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon on February 10, 2018. Jonathan, a successful businessman, suffered burns to over 90% of his body when the Airbus EC130 B4 helicopter they were in caught fire after the crash. Also perishing in the accident were Jonathan’s newlywed wife, Ellie Udall, his brothers Stuart and Jason Hill, and Stuart’s girlfriend Becky Dobson.

A Tragic Aftermath

Jonathan’s parents won a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the post-crash fire was exacerbated by the helicopter’s fuel tank, which they argue was known to be prone to rupturing. They believe their son could have survived the crash itself if it weren’t for the subsequent fire. The settlement, paid by Airbus Helicopters and Papillon Airways, is the highest pretrial settlement amount in its database for a single wrongful death case.

‘Flying Bombs’

Philip Udall has warned that there may be around 8,000 ‘flying bombs’ in the U.S., referring to helicopters without crash-resistant fuel systems. He is advocating for all helicopters to be fitted with such systems to prevent further tragedies. The family’s lawyer insists the settlement terms be made public to raise awareness about aircraft fuel tanks prone to rupturing.

A Loophole in the Law

A U.S. law introduced in 1994 requires helicopters to have crash-resistant fuel systems, but there’s a loophole for models designed in the 1970s that were modified, which do not require these systems. Although the law has recently been amended to mandate crash-resistant systems in newly built helicopters, many older models without them remain in operation.

The settlement received by the Udall family is intended to be used as a resource to improve safety and prevent similar incidents. The family wants to shine a spotlight on this issue so the industry will take note and voluntarily seek to correct this public health issue.

Accidents Safety United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

