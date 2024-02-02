Family Offers Reward for Missing Horse, Major

A family has announced a $1,000 reward for the safe return of their adored 20-year-old brown standardbred horse, Major, missing since January 21. The incident occurred when a tree fell and disrupted a fence at the Ride, Love, Buy Horse Farm, owned by Kaleb Morgan and his cousin Crystal Wellman. This unfortunate event provided an escape route for Major and two other horses, Doc and Dusty. While Doc and Dusty were soon found in the vicinity, Major has remained elusive despite exhaustive searches on horseback and the use of a thermal-imaging drone.

Hope for Major's Safe Return

Despite the prevailing circumstances, Morgan remains hopeful for Major's return, even if theft was the cause. Morgan, who ventured into the horse business as a countermeasure against scams in the industry, recognizes that people can err. He expressed his belief in second chances and the possibility of redemption for those who may have made a mistake.

Major's Distinct Characteristics

Major is no ordinary horse. Standing at 1,200 pounds, this standardbred horse is easily recognizable due to his distinctive white 'socks' on his back legs and a grayish left back leg. He also sports two small white patches over each eye, adding to his unique appearance. Known for his playful nature, Major is a horse that enjoys the spotlight and loves attention.

Major's Special Bonds

Major's disappearance has led to concern and anticipation not only for his current owners but also for his previous caretaker, who had him for nearly his entire life. Wellman, who shares a special bond with Major, is also ardently hoping for his return. The safe return of Major would not only end the family's worry but also bring joy back to the farm.