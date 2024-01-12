en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Family Finds Healing Through Surrogacy After Tragic Loss

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Family Finds Healing Through Surrogacy After Tragic Loss

Brittany Ingle, an Akron, Indiana resident who suffered the heart-wrenching loss of three of her children, Alivia, Xzavier, and Mason, in a school bus stop accident on October 30, 2018, has found a reason to smile again with the birth of her son, Psalm Patrick Ingle, through surrogacy. Brittany and her husband Shane, already parents to a 16-year-old daughter from Brittany’s previous relationship, resorted to surrogacy due to Brittany’s health complications that rendered natural conception impossible.

A Journey Towards Healing

Following the tragic loss of their children, the couple played an instrumental role in passing the MAX Strong bill, named in honor of their deceased children Mason, Alivia, and Xzavier. The bill enhances penalties for drivers who unlawfully pass halt school buses and compels school districts to revisit their bus safety policies.

The Road to Surrogacy

Opting for surrogacy was an emotionally intense and intricate journey for the Ingles, involving the search for a suitable surrogate, undergoing psychological assessments, and bearing substantial costs often exceeding $150,000. The couple ultimately found solace in Keri Fox, who had herself endured the loss of a child in a similar accident.

Baby Psalm: A Symbol of Renewal

Through the agency, Family Choice Surrogacy, the Ingles found a surrogate and welcomed baby Psalm into their lives. Psalm Patrick Ingle is now a beacon of healing and renewed hope for the family, a testament to their resilience and an embodiment of their unwavering faith in the face of devastating loss.

0
Accidents United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Essex Villager's Ingenious Use of Bird Box to Combat Speeding
In a unique bid to tackle the rampant speeding issue on a stretch of the A1017 between High Garrett and Gosfield in Essex, local villager Nick Porter has employed a rather ingenious solution. Affectionately known as ‘Farmer Nick’, Porter has constructed a dummy speed camera from a bird box, painted to resemble the real thing,
Essex Villager's Ingenious Use of Bird Box to Combat Speeding
Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident
21 mins ago
Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident
Colorado Man Vanishes After Highway Accident: Multi-County Search Underway
24 mins ago
Colorado Man Vanishes After Highway Accident: Multi-County Search Underway
Truck Driver Sentenced in Fatal Accident Involving New Hampshire State Trooper
13 mins ago
Truck Driver Sentenced in Fatal Accident Involving New Hampshire State Trooper
City of Providence Agrees to $11 Million Settlement in Jhamal Gonsalves Case
14 mins ago
City of Providence Agrees to $11 Million Settlement in Jhamal Gonsalves Case
Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse
20 mins ago
Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
1 min
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
2 mins
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
2 mins
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
3 mins
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
3 mins
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
3 mins
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
3 mins
USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
4 mins
Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app