Family Finds Healing Through Surrogacy After Tragic Loss

Brittany Ingle, an Akron, Indiana resident who suffered the heart-wrenching loss of three of her children, Alivia, Xzavier, and Mason, in a school bus stop accident on October 30, 2018, has found a reason to smile again with the birth of her son, Psalm Patrick Ingle, through surrogacy. Brittany and her husband Shane, already parents to a 16-year-old daughter from Brittany’s previous relationship, resorted to surrogacy due to Brittany’s health complications that rendered natural conception impossible.

A Journey Towards Healing

Following the tragic loss of their children, the couple played an instrumental role in passing the MAX Strong bill, named in honor of their deceased children Mason, Alivia, and Xzavier. The bill enhances penalties for drivers who unlawfully pass halt school buses and compels school districts to revisit their bus safety policies.

The Road to Surrogacy

Opting for surrogacy was an emotionally intense and intricate journey for the Ingles, involving the search for a suitable surrogate, undergoing psychological assessments, and bearing substantial costs often exceeding $150,000. The couple ultimately found solace in Keri Fox, who had herself endured the loss of a child in a similar accident.

Baby Psalm: A Symbol of Renewal

Through the agency, Family Choice Surrogacy, the Ingles found a surrogate and welcomed baby Psalm into their lives. Psalm Patrick Ingle is now a beacon of healing and renewed hope for the family, a testament to their resilience and an embodiment of their unwavering faith in the face of devastating loss.