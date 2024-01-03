en English
Accidents

Fake Insurance Unveiled: A Wake-Up Call for Motorists in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Fake Insurance Unveiled: A Wake-Up Call for Motorists in Nigeria

On a bustling street in Lagos, Nigeria, a Toyota Highlander SUV and a Mitsubishi Salon car, property of a State Ministry, found themselves entangled in an unfortunate accident. The driver of the Highlander, in a bid to quell the ensuing chaos, assured the Mitsubishi driver that his third-party vehicle insurance would absolve him of any financial responsibility regarding the damages incurred. But as reality would have it, not all that glitters is gold.

Fake Insurance Unveiled

The traffic police, in a routine verification, discovered that the Highlander’s insurance certificate was a counterfeit – a sham obtained from a vehicle licensing office instead of a legitimate insurance company. This revelation led to the bitter truth that the alleged insurance policy could not meet any claims obligation, leaving the Mitsubishi driver in a quandary and the Highlander driver facing grave consequences.

Legal Consequences of Fake Insurance

In Lagos and Ogun State, driving with fake insurance is not merely frowned upon but met with stringent penalties. Offenders face fines ranging from N20,000 to N30,000 per year for not renewing genuine insurance. Further, they are required to personally absorb all accident damages, an expense that could run into millions. The most damning of all, however, is the risk of arrest by law enforcement agencies. The long arm of the law offers no reprieve for such transgressions.

NIID: A Beacon of Truth

Fortunately, for those who respect the law and the rights of others, the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database (NIID) allows for the verification of insurance certificates’ authenticity. This service, provided in the public interest, helps in the fight against insurance fraud and simultaneously aids in the identification of genuine policyholders.

Genuine Third-Party Motor Insurance

As a direct response to the scourge of insurance fraud, genuine third-party motor insurance in Nigeria has been updated. Now, for a yearly premium of N15,000, it provides a claims limit of N3 million for third-party property damage. The policy comes with various benefits and covers different types of vehicles, providing financial protection to vehicle owners and third parties alike in the event of an accident. This is a welcome move in ensuring the rights of every road user are protected and respected.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

