Accidents

Fairbury Man Dies in New Year’s Day Vehicle Crash

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Fairbury Man Dies in New Year’s Day Vehicle Crash

Tragedy struck on the morning of New Year’s Day when 50-year-old Wade Lewis of Fairbury, met with a fatal vehicle accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County 911 Center received an alert about a one-vehicle crash around 10:10 a.m. on the 57000 block of Nebraska 8.

Details of the Accident

When the deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a Jeep Wrangler rolled over into a ditch. The sole occupant of the vehicle, Wade Lewis, was immediately transported to Jefferson Community Health and Life but was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary Investigation Findings

The preliminary investigation has thrown light on the unfortunate sequence of events leading to the fatal crash. Lewis had been driving westward on Nebraska 8 but had crossed into the eastbound lane, subsequently colliding with an embankment near a railroad crossing. The collision led to the Jeep Wrangler rolling into the ditch.

The news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also made a critical observation that seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash. This detail might play a significant role in shaping the final conclusions of the investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the incident continues, and as of now, no further details have been provided about the potential causes or factors contributing to the accident. The community waits with bated breath for more information on this tragic event that has claimed the life of a local resident.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

