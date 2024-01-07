FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Flights Following Mid-Flight Incident

In an unprecedented move, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a halt on all Boeing 737 Max 9 flights following an alarming incident in which an Alaska Airlines flight lost a cabin door plug mid-flight. This unexpected directive has led to the grounding of flights at three Bay Area airports, including Oakland, San Francisco International (SFO), and San Jose Mineta, causing a ripple of cancellations across dozens of scheduled flights.

Unforeseen Incident Sparks Immediate Action

Last Friday, an Alaska Airlines flight en route from Portland to Ontario faced an unexpected crisis mid-air when a cabin door plug came off. The situation led to panic and raised immediate safety concerns. Among the affected flights was an Alaska Airlines flight from San Jose to Puerto Vallarta, which had to return an hour after takeoff for inspection, as shared by passenger Tom Lopez.

Proliferating Effects on Bay Area Airports

The abrupt grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft had an immediate impact on Bay Area airports. At SFO alone, there were 42 cancellations, including 27 Alaska Airlines flights and 14 United Airlines flights. Four grounded Alaska jets, identified as 737 Max 9’s by an aviation expert, were visibly stationed on the SFO tarmac.

FAA’s Verdict: Safety First

In the light of the incident, the FAA has mandated immediate inspections of all affected planes before they are permitted to resume flight. Echoing its commitment to safety being the primary concern, the FAA is also facilitating the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) investigation into the incident. The incident has triggered fresh concerns about the safety of the 737 MAX fleet, resulting in a global grounding of most Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, affecting about 171 airplanes worldwide.