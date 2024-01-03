Explosions Mar Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony in Iran; Geller Report Appeals for Support

Over 100 people have been killed and scores wounded in a series of explosions in Kerman province, Iran, during a ceremony commemorating the late commander Qassem Soleimani. The shocking incident, believed to be a terrorist attack, took place near Soleimani’s grave on the anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike.

Challenges in Rescue Operations

According to the head of the Red Crescent in Kerman province, Reza Fallah, the organization’s rapid response teams are actively working to evacuate the injured from the site. However, their efforts are being severely hindered by large crowds obstructing the roads. The situation underscores the complexity and chaos that often ensues in the aftermath of such catastrophic incidents.

