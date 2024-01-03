en English
Accidents

Explosions Mar Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony in Iran; Geller Report Appeals for Support

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
Explosions Mar Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony in Iran; Geller Report Appeals for Support

Over 100 people have been killed and scores wounded in a series of explosions in Kerman province, Iran, during a ceremony commemorating the late commander Qassem Soleimani. The shocking incident, believed to be a terrorist attack, took place near Soleimani’s grave on the anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike.

Challenges in Rescue Operations

According to the head of the Red Crescent in Kerman province, Reza Fallah, the organization’s rapid response teams are actively working to evacuate the injured from the site. However, their efforts are being severely hindered by large crowds obstructing the roads. The situation underscores the complexity and chaos that often ensues in the aftermath of such catastrophic incidents.

The Geller Report’s Commitment to Unreported News

Meanwhile, in a seemingly unrelated development, the Geller Report, an independent news outlet, has reiterated its commitment to reporting news overlooked by mainstream media. The outlet is known for its focus on issues such as global jihad and what it terms the ‘left’s war on freedom’. However, it faces significant challenges, including a loss of advertising revenue and bans from social media giants and Google Adsense.

Appeal for Support

The Geller Report has issued an appeal to its readers, requesting contributions to support its investigative journalism. This appeal, issued in the face of dwindling revenues and increasing censorship, underscores the challenges faced by independent news outlets attempting to offer alternative perspectives on global events.

Accidents Iran
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

