Explosion in Bhubaneswar Commercial Unit Causes Panic and Damage

An explosion in the Jharpada neighborhood of Bhubaneswar on Monday evening led to a partial collapse of a residential building being used as a commercial unit. The blast resulted in multiple injuries and substantial property damage, including a significant stock of body and homecare products.

Bomb Suspected in Blast

Kabiraj Swain, the owner of the property, suspects the incident was the result of a bomb. At the time of the explosion, the building housed valuable items, including an inventory of deodorants and a cash sum of Rs 1.5 lakh. The explosion caused extensive damage to the property, worth an estimated Rs 31 lakh.

Police Investigation Underway

Local law enforcement has launched an extensive investigation to determine the cause of the blast. Initially, police ruled out the possibility of a bomb explosion, but a more detailed probe is needed to conclusively identify the trigger of the catastrophic incident.

Forensic Probe in Progress

To aid in the investigation, a forensic team has embarked on an onsite investigation. The results of their analysis will be crucial in identifying the precise cause of the explosion, and whether it was the result of deliberate action or an accidental occurrence.

The explosion, which occurred around 11:40 PM, sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, causing panic among local residents. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with a loud noise followed by a fire at the damaged house. The incident has raised concerns about safety, especially given the potential for arson.