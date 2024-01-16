Explosion at Sandman Signature Hotel: 21 Injured, One Critically

An explosion that sent shockwaves through the heart of Fort Worth, Texas, at the Sandman Signature Hotel has left 21 people injured, one critically. This horrific incident unfolded on January 8, causing significant damage to the hotel's structure and the surrounding area, resulting in blown-out windows and debris scattered on the streets.

911 Calls Capture the Chaos

The explosion's chaotic aftermath was captured in a series of 911 calls. Angela Cockroft, one of the victims, was trapped in an elevator with her husband, Scott. In a desperate attempt to breathe amid the smoke, she advised using a shirt to filter the air. Instructions from the 911 operator urged callers to remain inside the building, despite the imminent danger, to avoid the hazards outside.

The Suspected Cause

The Fort Worth Fire Department indicated the explosion was likely triggered by a gas leak. This speculation aligns with ongoing construction activities at the hotel at the time of the incident. However, an official confirmation on the cause remains pending as investigators focus on the hotel's basement, where the most severely injured victims were discovered.

Legal Repercussions and Ongoing Investigation

The aftermath of the explosion has seen multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of the victims. Photographs from the scene reveal the extent of the damage, including a gaping hole in the sidewalk. As the investigation continues, the focus falls on the interior of the 121-year-old building, where the gas leak is suspected to have originated.