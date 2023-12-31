Explosion at National Theatre Premises in Nigeria Sparks Controversy

An explosion at the old CBAAC premises within the National Theatre premises in Nigeria, a cultural landmark, has stirred up a storm of controversy and criticism. According to Usman Habib, the chairman of the RATTAWU National Theatre chapter, the blast on the night of December 30 was a result of unauthorized transloading of refined petroleum products and LPG. The explosion resulted in significant damage to buildings, vehicles, trucks, and gas cylinders.

Warnings Ignored?

Habib had previously flagged these hazardous activities in a report dated September 25, 2023, to the General Manager, Prof Sunny Ododo. Despite his warnings, the illicit operations continued unabated. During a site inspection in September, Habib reported witnessing transloading activities, raising serious safety concerns.

Management Blamed

The Concerned Stakeholders of the National Theatre, represented by Olalekan Ayinde, have pointed fingers at the National Theatre management for the explosion. They criticized the management for leasing out land for such dangerous activities without proper approval or risk assessment. The group emphasized that the management’s decision to allow high-risk operations on the premises, without adequate safeguards, was a recipe for disaster.

Call for Investigation

In the wake of the explosion, the group has urged the Federal Government to investigate the management’s operations. The goal is to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of this cultural icon. The blast has prompted calls for stricter regulations on petroleum and LPG transloading, especially in populated areas or sites of cultural importance. While the fire did not result in casualties, it did cause significant property damage and led to heightened security and transport disruptions in the vicinity.

Immediate Response and Next Steps

The management commended the emergency response team and the Lagos State Fire Service for their quick response, which prevented further damage. They are now working with relevant government and law enforcement agencies to ascertain the actual cause of the fire. Despite the setback, the main building under rehabilitation was not affected, and there were no reports of human casualties, offering a glimmer of hope amid the wreckage.