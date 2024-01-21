Explosion at Missile Fuel Factory in Krusevac: One Dead, Four Injured

A tragic incident unfolded at the Trayal Corporation factory in Krusevac, Serbia, as an explosion at the facility claimed the life of a young worker and injured four others. The explosion, which occurred at 9 AM, sparked a fire within the factory complex that specializes in mixing missile fuel.

Immediate Response and Investigations

Local fire and rescue units were swift in their response, promptly arriving at the scene to control and extinguish the fire. The cause of the explosion remains unclear at this stage, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs, under the leadership of Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic, is actively involved in the investigation. Gasic visited the explosion site, interacting with the factory management, police, and fire and rescue personnel, while offering his condolences for the tragic loss.

Victim and Injured

The explosion's fatal victim was an 18-year-old who had recently joined the factory to support himself after his father's death. The four injured individuals have been transferred to the Krusevac hospital for immediate medical attention. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Factory Profile and Future Implications

Established in Parunovac, a municipality of Krusevac, the Trayal factory is known for the production of rubber goods, protective devices, and industrial explosives. The Serbian government became the majority shareholder of Trayal in 2013. This incident has accentuated the inherent risks associated with facilities handling hazardous materials, raising questions about the necessity and efficacy of safety measures put into place to prevent such accidents.