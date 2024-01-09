en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Explosion at Historic Texas Hotel Injures 21: Investigation Underway

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Explosion at Historic Texas Hotel Injures 21: Investigation Underway

Yesterday, in the heart of Texas, a historic hotel, the Sandman, became the epicenter of an explosion that left 21 people injured, one critically. The blast, believed to have resulted from a gas leak, occurred just after 3:30 p.m., with an alarming force that scattered debris across the street and trapped individuals in the hotel’s basement. The incident is currently under investigation, with the precise cause yet to be officially determined.

The Aftermath

Fire officials and technicians from Atmos Energy, a Dallas-based natural gas distributor, have been working tirelessly to investigate this tragic event. The explosion’s blast was so forceful that it blew out windows and made some parts of the building inaccessible to rescue teams. The immediate priority has been the safety and well-being of the injured, with one individual in critical condition and four others in serious condition.

The Sandman Hotel: A Historical Landmark

Constructed in 1920, the Sandman Hotel, located in Fort Worth, is a historical landmark with 245 rooms. The hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was undergoing renovation at the time of the explosion. Of its numerous rooms, 26 were occupied when the disaster struck. The hotel is currently undergoing extensive cleanup operations, with emergency response agencies actively participating.

Not a Criminal Act

As the investigation continues, officials have stated that the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has offered state assistance to expedite the ongoing investigation and support the victims. The explosion has left a significant impact on the local community, and the recovery process will undeniably be strenuous.

0
Accidents United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
12 mins ago
63-Year-Old Dowagiac Resident Injured in Runaway Driver Incident
A shocking turn of events unfolded on Monday afternoon in Wayne Township, Michigan, as a 63-year-old man from Dowagiac suffered injuries following a single-vehicle crash into a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office promptly initiated investigations into the incident, which reveals a tale of reckless driving and a daring escape. Excessive Speed Leads to Loss
63-Year-Old Dowagiac Resident Injured in Runaway Driver Incident
Knocknagoshel Mourns the Loss of Beloved Charlie in Tragic Car Accident
41 mins ago
Knocknagoshel Mourns the Loss of Beloved Charlie in Tragic Car Accident
Fatal Accident during Electric Vehicle Trial Run in Haridwar’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
43 mins ago
Fatal Accident during Electric Vehicle Trial Run in Haridwar’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
Frantic Search Underway for Missing Boater in St. Lucie County
15 mins ago
Frantic Search Underway for Missing Boater in St. Lucie County
Morning Collision in Yolo County: One Hospitalized, Driver Unharmed
16 mins ago
Morning Collision in Yolo County: One Hospitalized, Driver Unharmed
Court Notice to Tamil Nadu Government: PIL Seeks Increased Aid for Flood Victims
18 mins ago
Court Notice to Tamil Nadu Government: PIL Seeks Increased Aid for Flood Victims
Latest Headlines
World News
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
17 seconds
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
40 seconds
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
3 mins
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
4 mins
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
4 mins
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
4 mins
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
4 mins
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
Sports Roundup: Athletes Face Disciplinary Actions, Upcoming Matches to Watch
5 mins
Sports Roundup: Athletes Face Disciplinary Actions, Upcoming Matches to Watch
NFL's 'Tush Push' Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname
5 mins
NFL's 'Tush Push' Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app