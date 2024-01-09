Explosion at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth Injures 21

An explosion that rocked the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas on Monday has left 21 people injured, one of whom is critically wounded. The blast was so powerful that it blew out windows and scattered debris across downtown streets, trapping several individuals in the hotel’s basement. The hotel, once known as the Waggoner Building and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, had over two dozen rooms occupied at the time of the incident.

Tracing the Cause

According to initial investigations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the explosion is believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak. The site of the explosion, located near the Fort Worth Convention Center, was littered with drywall, glass, and metal debris. The odor of gas in the vicinity led authorities to advise the public to avoid the area due to safety concerns.

The Aftermath

Of the 21 injured, four are reported to be in serious condition while the rest suffered minor injuries. The explosion has drawn a strong response from emergency services, including the Fort Worth Fire Department. The blast site is currently under investigation, with a focus on the hotel’s basement where several people were trapped and the Asian restaurant Musume, where the incident is suspected to have originated.

A Historic Building in Ruins

The Sandman Signature Hotel is a historic edifice, originally built in 1920. The 20-story Waggoner Building, as it was originally known, has recently undergone remodeling. The impact of the explosion on this historic structure is significant, and the incident has captured the nation’s attention. As investigations continue, the focus is on ensuring the safety of the public and determining the exact cause of this devastating blast.