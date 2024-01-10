Explosion at Historic Fort Worth Hotel Leaves 21 Injured

In a shocking incident, an explosion at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, resulted in injuries to at least 21 individuals, one of whom is in critical condition. The explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak, but federal authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are still investigating the matter.

Immediate Aftermath

The Fort Worth Fire Department and Police Department swiftly isolated the area affected by the explosion, launching a comprehensive cleanup operation. The Sandman Hotel Group is actively cooperating with officials, providing support to those impacted by the incident. Despite the chaos, the Fire Department has confirmed that there are no fatalities at this time.

The Sandman Signature Hotel, a historic building listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979, suffered significant damage due to the explosion. The blast blew doors and sections of the wall into the street, trapping several individuals in the basement. The hotel, built in 1920, was occupied at the time of the explosion, with 28-29 rooms rented out.