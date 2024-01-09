en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Explosion at Fort Worth Hotel Injures 21, Traps Others

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Explosion at Fort Worth Hotel Injures 21, Traps Others

In an incident that has rattled the local community in Fort Worth, Texas, an explosion at a hotel has left 21 people injured and several others trapped in the basement. The unfortunate event occurred at a historic downtown hotel, causing significant damage to the structure and triggering a swift rescue operation by authorities.

A Tragedy Strikes Unexpectedly

The explosion, believed to be a result of a gas leak, flung doors and sections of wall onto the road and left multiple people trapped in the basement. At the time of the blast, more than two dozen rooms in the hotel were occupied. Among the injured, one individual is reported to be in a critical condition.

A Community In Shock

The hotel, with its rich history dating back to 1920, is situated in a busy area of downtown Fort Worth. News helicopters captured footage of firefighters carefully navigating through piles of debris in their rescue efforts. The event has deeply impacted the local community, many of whom have expressed their support for the victims and admiration for the first responders.

Investigations Underway

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation by the authorities. Preliminary findings suggest a gas leak may be to blame. The hotel had been undergoing construction, further complicating the situation. In light of this incident, concerns have arisen regarding the safety protocols at such establishments. The hotel’s adherence to safety regulations and standards is now under scrutiny. Emergency responders have closed several blocks and are urging people to stay away from the area as they continue to assess the situation. As of now, no fatalities have been reported.

0
Accidents United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 was compelled to execute an emergency landing after a sealed panel detached mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the aircraft’s fuselage. The incident, which occurred on a Friday, did not result in serious injuries among passengers. Following the event, the plane safely landed back in Portland, where the
Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies
Community Unites to Support Newport News Family After Devastating House Fire
9 mins ago
Community Unites to Support Newport News Family After Devastating House Fire
Interprovincial Drug Smuggler Arrested in Attock; Tragic Accident Claims Life in Pindigheb
11 mins ago
Interprovincial Drug Smuggler Arrested in Attock; Tragic Accident Claims Life in Pindigheb
Explosion at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth Injures 21
6 mins ago
Explosion at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth Injures 21
Perry High School Shooting: Community Confronts Aftermath
6 mins ago
Perry High School Shooting: Community Confronts Aftermath
Teenage Driver Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Collision in New Lambton
8 mins ago
Teenage Driver Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Collision in New Lambton
Latest Headlines
World News
Carolina Panthers Continue Their Search for a New Head Coach
23 seconds
Carolina Panthers Continue Their Search for a New Head Coach
Governor Ron DeSantis's Conflicted Approach to Marijuana Legalization
32 seconds
Governor Ron DeSantis's Conflicted Approach to Marijuana Legalization
Cache Valley Wrestlers Ready to Battle at Utah's Prestigious All-Star Dual
1 min
Cache Valley Wrestlers Ready to Battle at Utah's Prestigious All-Star Dual
Arizona Senate Race Heats Up: Ruben Gallego Leads Fundraising, Potential Three-way Contest
2 mins
Arizona Senate Race Heats Up: Ruben Gallego Leads Fundraising, Potential Three-way Contest
Eagles' Rookie Sydney Brown Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Team Faced with Injured Roster Ahead of Playoffs
3 mins
Eagles' Rookie Sydney Brown Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Team Faced with Injured Roster Ahead of Playoffs
Giovanni Reyna's Struggle for Playtime at Borussia Dortmund: A Tactical Misfit?
3 mins
Giovanni Reyna's Struggle for Playtime at Borussia Dortmund: A Tactical Misfit?
Mike Pence Opposes Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Race: A Standoff Over Democracy and Accountability
4 mins
Mike Pence Opposes Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Race: A Standoff Over Democracy and Accountability
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
4 mins
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
5 mins
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
11 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app