Explosion and School Bus Accident Shake Kerala: A Day of Unfortunate Incidents

On a day of unfortunate incidents, Kottayam and Kasaragod districts of Kerala bore witness to two separate incidents that left residents shocked and anxious. In Kottayam, a firecracker manufacturing plant nestled near a residential house in Chempilavu exploded, causing a stir in the locality and leaving one employee severely injured. In a separate incident in Kasaragod, a school bus lost control, collided with a tree, and overturned, resulting in minor injuries to 12 students.

Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Plant

The explosion, which took place around 10:30 am, resulted in severe burn injuries to an employee named Joji. He was immediately admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for immediate medical attention. The explosion originated on the terrace of Mathew Devasya’s house, where materials such as dried gunpowder and salt were stored for firecracker production. The explosion was so powerful that it could be heard up to 2 kilometers away, causing asbestos sheets from the house to scatter across the area. With the house associated with firecracker manufacturing, questions have arisen regarding the legality of the operation and the adherence to safety protocols, with authorities initiating an investigation. Disturbingly, at the time of the accident, family members, including children, were present in the house.

School Bus Incident in Kasaragod

In a separate incident in Kasaragod, a school bus overturned around 8 am after losing control and colliding with a tree. This unfortunate accident led to minor injuries for 12 students onboard. The students were quickly provided medical treatment and are currently recovering. These incidents have once again painted a grim picture of safety standards and adherence to protocols in the region.

Call for Increased Vigilance

These incidents have sparked concerns over public safety and have led to calls for increased vigilance and stricter enforcement of safety norms. As the authorities unravel the circumstances leading to these accidents, the public awaits concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future.