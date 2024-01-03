en English
Accidents

Expert Committee Convenes to Address Rising Road Accidents in Jammu

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Expert Committee Convenes to Address Rising Road Accidents in Jammu

In the serene city of Jammu, a committee of experts convened on January 3rd, led by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar. The pressing issue on their agenda was the escalating number of road accidents on the Ramban-Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway and the Mughal road. A response to a cry for help, the committee was constituted by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Expert Committee to Address Road Safety

Panel members include prominent figures such as Prof G M Bhat, Dr Ankit Khajuria from IIT Jammu, Er Mohinder Kumar, and Major Gaurav Tewari GREF. Their formidable task? To inspect the roads and discern the factors contributing to the high accident rate. During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized the pressing need to uncover facts and furnish actionable recommendations that could be employed to thwart further loss of life.

Accident Rates Skyrocketing

Recent incidents have underscored the urgency of this mandate. An Indian Air Force personnel lost his life in a car accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district. The car, driven by Sergeant Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, veered off the road and plunged into a 300-feet gorge.

In another tragic event in Assam’s Golaghat district, a bus collided with a truck, resulting in the death of 14 people and injuring 30 others. The bus, en route to Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area, crashed in the Balijan area near Dergaon. The injured were swiftly transported to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital.

Immediate Action Required

The committee is now tasked with swiftly conducting road inspections, pinpointing particularly treacherous sections, and assessing the underlying causes of these accidents. Their findings and suggestions for improvements are to be encapsulated in a comprehensive report. The hope is that these measures will bring about a significant reduction in the number of accidents, and ultimately, the preservation of precious human lives.

0
Accidents India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

