Expatriate Deliveryman Detained in Kuwait After Fatal Accident on Tunis Street

In a tragic incident on Tunis Street, Kuwait City, an expatriate deliveryman on a motorcycle has been detained following a fatal accident resulting in the death of another expatriate. The collision occurred under circumstances where the victim was reportedly distracted by his mobile phone.

Advertisment

Distraction Leads to Tragedy

According to reports from Al-Anba daily, the accident took place late at night when the deliveryman, unable to catch the attention of the pedestrian crossing Tunis Street, ended up hitting him. The victim, who was engaged in a phone conversation at the time, suffered severe head injuries. The deliveryman's immediate reaction was to inform the victim's family, which led to a distressing midnight call to the victim's uncle, revealing the tragic news.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Advertisment

The scene described by the victim's uncle was harrowing, with the victim found in a critical state, bleeding profusely. Despite the rapid response of the ambulance service, which arrived within minutes to transport the victim to Mubarak Hospital, the injuries proved fatal. The deliveryman was subsequently detained at Maidan Hawally Police Station, where he faces charges related to the incident. His statement to the police highlighted the victim's distraction as a significant factor leading to the accident.

Implications and Reflections

This unfortunate event brings to the forefront the critical issue of road safety, particularly concerning pedestrian awareness and the dangers of mobile phone use while navigating streets. It also raises questions about the responsibilities of motorists, the need for effective communication in moments of crisis, and the broader implications for expatriate communities in Kuwait. As investigations continue, this incident serves as a somber reminder of the potentially fatal consequences of divided attention on busy roads.