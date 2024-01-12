Essex Villager’s Ingenious Use of Bird Box to Combat Speeding

In a unique bid to tackle the rampant speeding issue on a stretch of the A1017 between High Garrett and Gosfield in Essex, local villager Nick Porter has employed a rather ingenious solution. Affectionately known as ‘Farmer Nick’, Porter has constructed a dummy speed camera from a bird box, painted to resemble the real thing, and installed it in a 60mph zone notorious for drivers exceeding speeds of 80 to 90mph.

A Creative Response to a Dire Situation

In a stretch where the speed limit plummets to 40mph within the confines of both villages, Porter’s initiative comes as a direct response to multiple accidents, including a heart-wrenching incident in 2014 that claimed the lives of three individuals. Despite the villagers’ repeated appeals to lower the speed limit, and their readiness to fund the necessary signage, the pleas fell on deaf ears with authorities taking no official action.

The Unassuming Bird Box Makes a Mark

Consequently, Farmer Nick took matters into his own hands, creating a dummy speed camera from a bird box. The seemingly innocuous object, mounted on a pole, serves as a stark reminder for speeding motorists to slow down. According to Porter, there have been no accidents since its installation, underscoring the effectiveness of his unconventional method.

A Village Hero’s Effort to Curb Speeding

Porter’s creative approach has not only drawn attention to the speeding issue but also sparked conversations about the need for official intervention. As the ‘bird box traffic safety’ initiative gains traction, it serves as a testament to one man’s resolve to safeguard his community. And while it may not be a long-term solution, it certainly sends a clear message: speeding will not be tolerated, and the safety of the community is paramount.