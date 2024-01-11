en English
Accidents

Essex Farmer Creates Fake Speed Camera to Combat Speeding

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
In a move that combined resourcefulness with concern for community safety, 40-year-old farmer, Nick Porter, from Essex, transformed a wooden bird box into a fake speed camera. The ersatz device has been positioned along the notorious A1017, between High Garrett and Gosfield, a stretch of road infamous for fatal accidents and rampant speeding.

A Dire Need for Speed Control

Despite repeated pleas to highway officials, no steps had been taken to reduce the 60mph speed limit on this hazardous stretch. The past year alone witnessed four cars losing control and crashing into a nearby ditch. Approximately nine deer fell victim to vehicular collision, demonstrating the escalating danger to both human and animal life. The area also bore witness to a tragic accident in 2014, where three lives were abruptly extinguished.

The Impact of the Ingenious Device

Since the installation of the fake speed camera in October, Porter reported a remarkable transformation in the road’s safety landscape. The once accident-prone blackspot has seen no crashes, and there has been a significant reduction in speeding. The makeshift device has successfully deterred drivers from reaching the reckless speeds of 70-90mph, which were previously common near his property.

Community Concerns and Initial Outlay

Porter invested a total of £65 in the bird box and a metal safety rail, which he strategically placed above the road, painting them yellow to mimic an official speed camera. The community, home to about 15 children, had been living in fear due to the potential danger to pedestrians, especially given the lack of pavements near the bus stop. Porter, alongside his neighbours, had even offered to fund new signage or park a car on the road as a traffic-calming measure. Despite these efforts, no official action was taken.

Recognition from Local Officials

Essex county councillor Chris Siddall acknowledged the residents’ concerns, recommending a reduction in the speed limit to 40mph. Essex Highways, following a review of collision data from the past decade, has yet to implement any safety measures or traffic calming devices. However, Porter’s initiative has undoubtedly shone a spotlight on the community’s desperate need for safer roads, and perhaps, prompted a reassessment of the local authority’s priorities.

Accidents United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

