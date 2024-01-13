Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Released Mick Foley: A Matter of Safety First

In the high-stakes world of professional wrestling, sometimes tough decisions need to be made in the name of safety. This was the case when Eric Bischoff, a towering figure in the wrestling industry, made the decision to release Mick Foley from his contract. In an interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Bischoff opened up about this decision, which was primarily driven by safety concerns.

High-Risk, High-Stakes

Foley, known for his penchant for high-risk stunts, was a beloved figure in the wrestling world. Despite this, Bischoff felt that Foley’s daring style posed a significant risk not only to himself but also to fans and the broader organization of Turner Broadcasting. The potential for harm and the ensuing legal repercussions were a risk Bischoff was not willing to take.

Not Personal, Just Business

Bischoff emphasised that despite his personal fondness for Foley, the decision to release him was not influenced by personal feelings but was a business necessity. The need to mitigate legal and financial risks in an industry notorious for its physical hazards was paramount. Bischoff highlighted the stark contrast in litigation culture between the United States and the United Kingdom, noting that the risk of frivolous lawsuits was far higher in the US.

Protecting the Company and Fans

Large companies such as Turner Broadcasting needed to exercise caution in their operations, particularly when potentially dangerous activities were involved. Despite his personal relationship with Foley, Bischoff felt compelled to let him go, prioritising the safety of the fans and the company. The potential harm that could result from Foley’s high-risk wrestling style was a risk Bischoff was unwilling to take, even at the cost of losing a talented wrestler from his roster.