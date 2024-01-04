en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Epstein’s Accuser Speaks on His Ties with Clinton: Unveiling a Dark Network

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Epstein’s Accuser Speaks on His Ties with Clinton: Unveiling a Dark Network

Testimonies from the court case against Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein, have brought fresh scrutiny to the relationships between Epstein and several high-profile individuals, including former President Bill Clinton. Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s accusers, was questioned about her knowledge of Epstein’s dealings with Clinton.

Inside the Courtroom

The court documents, released as part of a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell, reveal direct testimonies from Sjoberg, who claimed that Prince Andrew touched her inappropriately during a gathering at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment in 2001. During her deposition, Sjoberg was questioned about Epstein’s connections with Clinton. She stated that while she was aware of Epstein having dealings with Clinton, she was not privy to the details of their relationship until she read about their joint trip to Africa.

Unsettling Remarks

However, one conversation stood out in Sjoberg’s testimony. She recounted a chilling remark allegedly made by Epstein, implying that Clinton ‘liked them young,’ an apparent reference to girls. It is crucial to note that Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein’s activities. This testimony forms part of the broader picture emerging from the unsealed court documents pointing to Epstein’s extensive network of powerful associates, which has been under the microscope since Epstein’s arrest.

Unmasking Epstein’s Associates

Among the names appearing in the court documents are Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, and magician David Copperfield. These names and many others have been redacted previously for various reasons. With the unsealing of these documents, the identities of about 170 associates of Epstein have been revealed. This move ramps up the scrutiny on the high-profile individuals associated with Epstein, bringing new dimensions to a scandal that has already shocked the world.

In conclusion, the ongoing legal battle surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to unearth disturbing details about Epstein’s abuses and his connections with influential figures. As more documents are unsealed, the world waits with bated breath for what else may be revealed from the shadows of Epstein’s dark past.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
43 seconds ago
La Vergne Fire Department Honored for Lifesaving Response to Officer Shooting
In October of 2023, an emergency call echoed through the halls of the La Vergne Fire and Rescue department. The urgency was palpable – two officers had been shot. The perpetrator? A man from Nashville, whose bullets had left the officers in grave condition. Yet, it was in this moment of crisis that the Fire
La Vergne Fire Department Honored for Lifesaving Response to Officer Shooting
Actor Treat Williams Dies in Vehicular Accident: A Void That Echoes
7 mins ago
Actor Treat Williams Dies in Vehicular Accident: A Void That Echoes
Teenage Girl's Narrow Escape from Death in BMC Cleaning Drive Mishap
8 mins ago
Teenage Girl's Narrow Escape from Death in BMC Cleaning Drive Mishap
Madison County Prosecutors Drop DUI Charges Against School Bus Driver
1 min ago
Madison County Prosecutors Drop DUI Charges Against School Bus Driver
Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Perth Bushfire: A Tale of Fire, Rescue, and Community Spirit
3 mins ago
Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Perth Bushfire: A Tale of Fire, Rescue, and Community Spirit
Four Injured in Bronx Basement Fire: A Call for Enhanced Fire Safety Measures
7 mins ago
Four Injured in Bronx Basement Fire: A Call for Enhanced Fire Safety Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
14 seconds
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
21 seconds
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom Confronts MJF's Absence, Reveals Future Aims
25 seconds
Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom Confronts MJF's Absence, Reveals Future Aims
Nebraska Football: Homegrown Talent Takes Center Stage in 2025 Recruiting Class
35 seconds
Nebraska Football: Homegrown Talent Takes Center Stage in 2025 Recruiting Class
FC Barcelona Triumphs Over Real Madrid: A Morale-Boosting Victory
40 seconds
FC Barcelona Triumphs Over Real Madrid: A Morale-Boosting Victory
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
46 seconds
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
Kylee Spugnardi's Hat Trick Powers Red Hornets to Decisive Victory
52 seconds
Kylee Spugnardi's Hat Trick Powers Red Hornets to Decisive Victory
Chelsea's Rising Star Alfie Gilchrist Might Leave Club Amid Transfer Speculations
1 min
Chelsea's Rising Star Alfie Gilchrist Might Leave Club Amid Transfer Speculations
Luton Town FC's Academy Product Jameson Horlick Extends Contract
1 min
Luton Town FC's Academy Product Jameson Horlick Extends Contract
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app