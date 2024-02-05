Enhanced Traffic Safety Measures Take Effect in Bostic, North Carolina

In a significant move towards ensuring road safety, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has introduced new traffic control measures at a critical intersection in Bostic, North Carolina. The intersection, where Bostic Sunshine Highway meets Andrew Mills, Salem Church, and Piney Mountain Church roads, has now been equipped with additional stop signs and stop lane markings. The change mandates drivers coming from all directions to make a complete stop, thereby reducing the chances of collisions.

Five-Year Study Sparks Change

These interventions come in the wake of a comprehensive five-year study of the intersection, which revealed a troubling history of 32 crashes, including 16 resulting in injuries and four causing serious harm. The alarming statistics underscored the urgent need for proactive measures to curb the accident rate and enhance road safety.

Proven Success of All-Way Stops

In recent years, the strategy of implementing all-way stop controls at intersections has delivered remarkable results in North Carolina. The approach has led to a whopping 68% decrease in total crashes, along with a 77% drop in injury-related accidents. Furthermore, frontal-impact crashes, which often result in severe damage and injuries, have seen a reduction of 75%.

Preserving History While Ensuring Safety

Aside from its efficacy, the NCDOT views the addition of all-way stops as a cost-effective and non-invasive method to improve road safety. The method seamlessly integrates into the existing road structure without necessitating extensive changes, thus preserving the historic districts and buildings in the vicinity.