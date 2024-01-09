Engineer’s Sudden Demise During Cricket Match Sheds Light on Heart Health

In a tragic turn of events, a 34-year-old engineer, Vikas Negi passed away on January 7, 2024, during a cricket match in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Negi was participating in the 14th over of the game between Mavericks XI and Blazing Bulls when he suffered a sudden heart attack.

Unprecedented Tragedy on the Field

As the match was in full swing near the Expressway, Negi, in the midst of his batting turn, approached his partner for a discussion. It was then that he abruptly fell to the ground, a moment that has been since immortalized in a video circulating on various social media platforms. In the video, his cricketing colleagues can be seen rushing to his side, performing CPR in a desperate attempt to resuscitate him.

Racing Against Time

Despite their best efforts on the field, Negi’s condition did not improve. He was speedily transported to a nearby hospital, where, in a heartbreaking outcome, he was declared dead on arrival. The cause of death was declared as a heart attack, a medical emergency that arrived unexpectedly and claimed the life of the young engineer.

A Wake-Up Call

Negi’s untimely demise has stirred a considerable amount of attention, casting a spotlight on the sudden nature of heart attacks. It has sparked conversations about the importance of health checks and the need for prompt emergency response systems, especially in the context of sports activities. As the cricketing community and the public grapple with this loss, there is an underlying reminder of the transient nature of life and the importance of prioritizing health at all times.