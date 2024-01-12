Enfield Pedestrian Tragic Accident: Family Seeks Justice for Hit-and-Run Victim

The grim specter of tragedy once again loomed over North London as a hit-and-run incident on the A10 Great Cambridge Road in Enfield claimed the life of 28-year-old Laura Sone-Demetrious and her two beloved dogs. The incident took place at 7:45 pm on Tuesday, with the victim’s family and the community left in shock and mourning.

Tragedy Strikes Again with Hit-and-Run

According to eye-witness reports, Laura Sone-Demetrious was in the process of crossing the road when a vehicle, suspected to be a red Audi, hit her and fled the scene before emergency services could arrive. Both she and her dogs succumbed to their injuries, leaving a grief-stricken family calling for justice. In the aftermath of the accident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Family Seeks Justice, Urges Public to Assist

The victim’s sister, Gina, in a bid to give her sister a proper farewell, has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses. The economic strain of giving their loved one a dignified send-off has fallen heavy on the bereaved family. They are also urging the public to assist the police in their investigation, hoping to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Community Voices Concern Over Road Safety

This tragic incident has revived memories of a similar accident that occurred in 2017 when Nilgün Akgün, 44, lost her life at the same crossing. The repeated accidents have led community members to voice their concerns about the safety of the crossing. They are now advocating for safety measures, including the construction of a bridge or tunnel, to prevent further tragedies. The teenage driver accused in the incident has been released on bail, with a return date set for mid-February as investigations continue. The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.