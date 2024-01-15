End of Holiday Rush Marked by Tragedy and New Beginnings
As the school term draws near, a massive wave of holidaymakers are making their homeward journey, marking the end of their holiday season. Traffic reports suggest a significant surge at various toll points across the country. In Gauteng, approximately 1,900 vehicles were registered at key toll points, while in KwaZulu-Natal, toll booths reported nearly 1,000 vehicles. Despite the huge numbers, some authorities observed that the traffic volume was subtly less than the typical end-of-holiday rush.
Tragic End to the Holiday Season
Amidst the homeward bound traffic, the weekend was tainted with tragedy. A bus accident in Limpopo on Saturday claimed at least five lives and left several others injured. The incident cast a dark shadow over the final days of the holiday period, adding a somber note to the return of travelers. At this stage, further details of the accident remain undisclosed.
New Features and Newsletter Announcement
On a brighter note, holidaymakers and homebodies alike have something to look forward to: the introduction of interactive features such as crosswords and quizzes. In addition, wine editor Dalene Fourie has announced the launch of a new bi-weekly newsletter. Aimed at both wine enthusiasts and professionals, the newsletter promises to offer insights and updates on the world of wine.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments