Accidents

End of Holiday Rush Marked by Tragedy and New Beginnings

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
End of Holiday Rush Marked by Tragedy and New Beginnings

As the school term draws near, a massive wave of holidaymakers are making their homeward journey, marking the end of their holiday season. Traffic reports suggest a significant surge at various toll points across the country. In Gauteng, approximately 1,900 vehicles were registered at key toll points, while in KwaZulu-Natal, toll booths reported nearly 1,000 vehicles. Despite the huge numbers, some authorities observed that the traffic volume was subtly less than the typical end-of-holiday rush.

Tragic End to the Holiday Season

Amidst the homeward bound traffic, the weekend was tainted with tragedy. A bus accident in Limpopo on Saturday claimed at least five lives and left several others injured. The incident cast a dark shadow over the final days of the holiday period, adding a somber note to the return of travelers. At this stage, further details of the accident remain undisclosed.

New Features and Newsletter Announcement

On a brighter note, holidaymakers and homebodies alike have something to look forward to: the introduction of interactive features such as crosswords and quizzes. In addition, wine editor Dalene Fourie has announced the launch of a new bi-weekly newsletter. Aimed at both wine enthusiasts and professionals, the newsletter promises to offer insights and updates on the world of wine.

Accidents South Africa Travel & Tourism
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

