End of Holiday Rush Marked by Tragedy and New Beginnings

As the school term draws near, a massive wave of holidaymakers are making their homeward journey, marking the end of their holiday season. Traffic reports suggest a significant surge at various toll points across the country. In Gauteng, approximately 1,900 vehicles were registered at key toll points, while in KwaZulu-Natal, toll booths reported nearly 1,000 vehicles. Despite the huge numbers, some authorities observed that the traffic volume was subtly less than the typical end-of-holiday rush.

Tragic End to the Holiday Season

Amidst the homeward bound traffic, the weekend was tainted with tragedy. A bus accident in Limpopo on Saturday claimed at least five lives and left several others injured. The incident cast a dark shadow over the final days of the holiday period, adding a somber note to the return of travelers. At this stage, further details of the accident remain undisclosed.

New Features and Newsletter Announcement

