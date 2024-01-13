en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins Brings Character to Life in 2024 Paris Olympics Promo

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins Brings Character to Life in 2024 Paris Olympics Promo

Star of the hit Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’, Lily Collins, has taken a leap from the screen to designing an Olympic competition uniform in a new promotional spot for NBC Olympics’ coverage of the 2024 Paris Games. The promo video, which was released over the weekend, sees Collins reprising her role as Emily, pitching a new uniform design for the celebrated sprinter Noah Lyles.

From Screen to Sprint: An Unconventional Design

The promotional video features Lyles in a majestic gold outfit – a robe, uniform, and cape – envisioned by ‘Emily in Paris’ costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi. The commercial serves not only as an inventive promotional effort but also as a nod to the pivotal role of design in the representation of athletes on the global stage.

Noah Lyles: A Sprinter in Gold

Lyles is no stranger to gold, having clinched top honors in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m races at the world championships in August of the previous year. As the Paris Games approach, he is setting his sights on securing a place on the Olympic team for the 100m and 200m events in June. Lyles is also gearing up for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, scheduled to be aired on NBC Sports on February 4.

A Star-Studded Promotional Effort

The NBC’s promotional campaign for the upcoming Paris Games has been marked by appearances from an array of famous personalities. Three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, socialite Paris Hilton, country music icon Dolly Parton, animated Minions, and WWE superstar Roman Reigns have all made their mark in various ‘pitch’ promos, adding a dash of glitz and glamour to the anticipation of the Games.

0
Accidents Afghanistan Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
7 seconds ago
Algeria Appeals to UN Security Council: Reject Palestinian Displacement
In a momentous appeal to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Algeria has implored the international community to reject any endeavors to displace Palestinians from their homeland. This plea underscores Algeria’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Algeria Advocates for Palestinian Rights Algeria’s call to the UNSC, a
Algeria Appeals to UN Security Council: Reject Palestinian Displacement
Inmates Seek Justice Against Private Prison Operator X Corp. for Alleged Torture
31 seconds ago
Inmates Seek Justice Against Private Prison Operator X Corp. for Alleged Torture
Industrial Accidents: A Grim Reminder of Workplace Dangers
33 seconds ago
Industrial Accidents: A Grim Reminder of Workplace Dangers
Jalil Smith Retracts Transfer Decision, Stays with Syracuse
17 seconds ago
Jalil Smith Retracts Transfer Decision, Stays with Syracuse
Ghanaians Living Abroad Denied Voting Rights: A Test for Democracy?
17 seconds ago
Ghanaians Living Abroad Denied Voting Rights: A Test for Democracy?
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Released Mick Foley: A Matter of Safety First
26 seconds ago
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Released Mick Foley: A Matter of Safety First
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
51 mins
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
1 hour
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
1 hour
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
1 hour
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app