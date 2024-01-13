Emily in Paris Star Lily Collins Brings Character to Life in 2024 Paris Olympics Promo

Star of the hit Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’, Lily Collins, has taken a leap from the screen to designing an Olympic competition uniform in a new promotional spot for NBC Olympics’ coverage of the 2024 Paris Games. The promo video, which was released over the weekend, sees Collins reprising her role as Emily, pitching a new uniform design for the celebrated sprinter Noah Lyles.

From Screen to Sprint: An Unconventional Design

The promotional video features Lyles in a majestic gold outfit – a robe, uniform, and cape – envisioned by ‘Emily in Paris’ costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi. The commercial serves not only as an inventive promotional effort but also as a nod to the pivotal role of design in the representation of athletes on the global stage.

Noah Lyles: A Sprinter in Gold

Lyles is no stranger to gold, having clinched top honors in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m races at the world championships in August of the previous year. As the Paris Games approach, he is setting his sights on securing a place on the Olympic team for the 100m and 200m events in June. Lyles is also gearing up for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, scheduled to be aired on NBC Sports on February 4.

A Star-Studded Promotional Effort

The NBC’s promotional campaign for the upcoming Paris Games has been marked by appearances from an array of famous personalities. Three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, socialite Paris Hilton, country music icon Dolly Parton, animated Minions, and WWE superstar Roman Reigns have all made their mark in various ‘pitch’ promos, adding a dash of glitz and glamour to the anticipation of the Games.